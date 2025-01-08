11th Traditional ‘Silly Walks’ March Takes Place in Brno City Centre This Saturday

Brno has another appointment at the Ministry of Silly Walks this Saturday, 11 January. Now that the Christmas season is over but spirits are still high, the traditional silly walks march, inspired by the British comedy group Monty Python’s sketch “The Ministry of Silly Walks”, will bring silliness to the streets of the city.

The warm-up meeting point will be at the statue of justice on Moravské náměstí at 1:45pm, in front of the Supreme Administrative Court. Participants are encouraged to bring bowler hats and briefcases to match the original motif of the sketch, although this is not mandatory, as the dress code remains free, just like participation in the event. Participants are also free to find a silly walk that works for them!

The march will kick off at 2pm, and is expected to reach the finish line at the obelisk in Denisovy sady around 3:30pm. This year’s march will be followed by a Monty Python themed pub quiz nearby.