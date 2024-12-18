Brno Municipal Offices Operate On Reduced Hours During Christmas Holidays

During the Christmas holidays, which begin next week, Brno municipal offices will adjust their office hours. On Monday, 23 December, offices will be open from 8 am to 3 pm; the next business day is Friday, 27 December, when office hours are 8 am to 12 pm as usual.

However, some offices will be open one hour longer on Friday, 27 December, until 1 pm. These include the offices of the City of Brno (e.g. the planning office on Orlí and the Department of Internal Affairs), the MMB Information Center, Czech Points, and the revenue office on Malinovského náměstí.

Next week, the municipality will provide services on Monday, 30 December, from 8 am to 3 pm. On New Year’s Eve, which falls on a Tuesday, the offices will be open from 8 am to 12 pm.