Interview: Jana Janulíková, Director of TIC BRNO and Brno Christmas

Brno Christmas is the biggest event taking place in Brno in the whole year, so it requires a lot of organisation behind the scenes! Brno Daily spoke to Jana Janulíková, director of TIC Brno, one of the two main organisers, who is also in charge of many of the Brno Christmas festivities, to see how things are going in the festival so far.

Hi Jana! Christmas is here! How is Brno Christmas going so far?

Great! The square is full of people even on weekdays, hundreds of visitors are attending concerts, often until late at night, the stallholders are satisfied, and social media shows that people are enjoying the new attractions and traditional classics.

How has the organization been different this year, given that Brno is the European Capital of Christmas?

By receiving the prestigious title of European Capital of Christmas, Brno is ranked among the world’s Christmas destinations. It is a great honour for us, and at the same time a commitment to offer visitors unforgettable Christmas experiences. One of the visible results is the cooperation with the Irish city of Waterford, which received the same title as Brno but for cities with up to 100,000 inhabitants. We managed to connect our two cities with a video bridge, and you can find this Gateway to Ireland on Náměstí Svobody throughout the entire market period. You can wave or send a message 2,000 kilometers away through the gateway!

Credit: Simona Modra

This year, Brno will also host the award ceremony for the 2025 winners, and we have also accepted the offer to become members of the international jury.

Are there more foreign visitors this year because of it?

The European title attracts an increased number of visitors to Brno, not only from the Czech Republic, but also from abroad. As organizers, it also allows us to meet and share experiences and inspiration from other cities that are part of the Christmas Cities network.

Credit: Nikol Fojtu

We are also heading to neighbouring countries with a destination campaign that invites people to experience Advent in Brno. Some vendors have already reported an increased number of tourists from abroad. However, given that people move freely in public spaces, obtaining information about visitors is quite complicated. We will ask not only our vendors at the markets, but also, for example, accommodation providers, and of course, the visitors themselves.

What do you think sets Brno apart from other European Christmas markets?

Brno is sometimes called a big little city. Everything is at your fingertips. The strength of Brno Christmas is that Brno residents themselves love it. At the markets you can taste Christmas drinks or food from local vendors, including renowned Brno gastronomic establishments. You will come across a number of stands with products from local producers and craftsmen or artists. On the stages you will be accompanied by a truly rich musical program performed by local musicians and bands. This is not common in the world. Brno is a real city of music even at Christmas! Other important Brno cultural institutions, which prepare various accompanying programs, also contribute activities to the Christmas program. And this year, for example, you will be able to play a brand new Brno Christmas game!

Credit: Nikol Fojtu

Brno Christmas has been helping for 100 years. Helping those in need is an inherent part of the tradition of Christmas trees, which travel from the forests of Mendel University to Brno’s Náměstí Svobody every year. You can help, for example, by donating your refundable deposit for a cup of Christmas drink to one of Brno’s non-profit organizations or by buying a charity jingle bell at a special stand on Náměstí Svobody.

What is new in the Christmas festivities this year?

We all love new things! Every year, Brno Christmas comes with something new and unexpected. But at the same time, we look forward to the things that we already have here traditionally and rather improve and develop them. Our goal is for people to have a wonderful time in the centre at Christmas, to have a good time with their loved ones, to enjoy the Christmas decorations, and to find peace and comfort.

Credit: Simona Modra

There are many new things this year, we focused on expanding the experiences in the squares and beyond. That’s why you will find churches open in the centre for peaceful contemplation, and in some you can see artistic light installations. You can also find these in other places, all within walking distance. So ideal for a walk with a svařák or punch in hand!

There’s a big emphasis on local artists this year. How did that come about? How did you choose the artists?

We have been working with local artists for a long time, but this year we have involved them even more, namely in the preparation of the aforementioned art installations. These are names such as Pavel Korbička, Michal Mitro, Jan Skalický, Hynek Skoták, Markéta Olšarová, and the design studios Nahaku and Street Dog. The installations symbolize Christmas as a holiday that brings light to the dark winter days and refers to the spiritual side of these holidays, but not in a religious sense.

Credit: Via Adventus, Pavel Korbicka

We also work with local manufacturers and designers in the preparation of our gift items. You can choose from both Christmas-themed souvenirs and original timeless collections of mugs, glasses, candles or flasks. Equally important for us is the involvement of a large number of Brno bands in the program at the markets and, of course, local vendors who sell at the stalls.

What is your personal favourite element of this year’s Brno Christmas? Or what do you particularly recommend?

In addition to everything already mentioned, our Gourmet Christmas market in the courtyard of the Old Town Hall is definitely worth a visit. You will find nine stalls with renowned restaurants from the Gourmet Brno guide. You will surprise your taste buds with Japanese ramen and Vietnamese kimchi cabbage soup. There are oysters, toasted marshmallows, perfect desserts, or beer and Turbomošt to warm up.

Credit: Nikol Fojtu

I am also happy about the feedback on the progressive music dramaturgy on Náměstí Svobody, with headline performances from the field of electronic music, such as P/\ST and NobodyListen, and Brno DJs playing here every evening. Brno Christmas is now a real music festival and is discovered by people who normally walk around the city center during the Christmas markets. We cordially invite everyone to Brno Christmas, which is the second best Christmas in the world, just after the one you have at home!