Patti Smith Quartet To Perform In Prague In July 2025 On ‘Horses’ 50th Anniversary Tour

The Patti Smith Quartet will perform at Forum Karlín in Prague on 19 July 2024, as part of their European tour to celebrate the 50th anniversary of her album ‘Horses’.

Patti Smith is an iconic figure of U.S. alternative music, art, and literature, and the release of her debut album in 1975 was a key milestone in the development of the New York punk scene. Over her long career, she has become one of the most influential and critically acclaimed stars of her generation, inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2007, and ranked as the 47th greatest artist of all time by Rolling Stone magazine in 2010.

The tour announced for summer 2025 will see Smith marking the 50th anniversary of that seminal album with her band, the Patti Smith Quartet. In addition to Patti Smith herself, the band also includes Jackson Smith (guitar), Tony Shanahan (keyboards/bass) and Seb Rochford (drums).

Tickets for the concert are available on Ticketmaster and Ticketportal from CZK 1,690.