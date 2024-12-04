Dame Na Vas: Seven Projects Selected In City of Brno’s Participatory Budgeting Scheme For 2024

Voting has concluded in the 8th year of the City of Brno’s participatory budgeting scheme, Dame na vas (“Over to you”). Throughout November, Brno residents had the opportunity to support projects that aim to improve life in the city. More than 20,000 people took part in the voting.

“This year was dramatic until the last moments,” said Petr Bořecký, Brno city councillor for public participation. “There are minimal differences in the number of positive votes for the seven winning projects, all slightly above 4,000. I am happy that this year’s edition, in which 20,493 Brno residents participated, came close to the record year of 2020, when 20,676 voted in the final.”

There were 118 projects registered for this year, of which 74 survived a feasibility study conducted by municipal officials. A total of CZK 35 million was allocated to the scheme, with a maximum of CZK 5 million for each project.

The seven successful projects, which will now be implemented by the city, include:

1. Restoration of the traditions of Brno – a project to restore traditional Moravian folklore costumes for use in events around the city

2. Trees on Milady Horáková – a project to plant trees on ul. Milady Horákové

3. Czech Galleries – restoration of a derelict chapel in Malomerice-Obrany

4. Trees for trees – a project to return trees to locations around the city from where they have previously been removed

5. Access road to the football field! – the construction of a well-lit, safe and modern access road from ZŠ Krásné to the soccer field in Juliánov

6. Fandr for everyone – let’s liven up the playground – modernisation of the playground on Fanderlíkova in Žabovřesky

7. Teaching garden in Líšen – the creation of a community teaching garden

You can find all information about the projects on the Dáme na vá website.