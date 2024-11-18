Thousands Attend Friday Opening of Brno Christmas On Zelny Trh

The Christmas markets in the European Capital of Christmas have officially started. The opening ceremony on Friday saw Zelny Trh completely filled with spectators for a commemorative concert, and the markets and cultural program also opened on Moravské náměstí and Bašty.

The Brno-střed district is responsible for several of the Christmas markets in Brno, including those on Zelny Trh, in the park and by the statue of Margrave Jošt on Moravské náměstí, and now on the terrace on Bašty, overlooking the main railway station.

“Christmas in Brno is one of the most beautiful and successful events in the city,” said the 1st Deputy Mayor of Brno-střed, Ludmila Oulehlová (ANO). “Every year, the markets attract thousands of visitors from all over the country and abroad. I believe that this year will be even more successful than last year. We have prepared a lot of new attractions, improved the cultural program, and at the same time maintained the traditional concept of Christmas with an emphasis on charity, crafts and families.”

Credit: Brno-Stred

Brno Christmas was launched by Leoš Mareš in front of the packed Zelny Trh, surrounded by stall-holders offering a wide range of gifts, snacks and drinks at their stands. Zelny Trh is the biggest market square in Brno this Christmas, with 111 stalls, half of which are occupied by artisans and traditional folk creations. Near the statue of Jošt there is a free area set aside for representatives of non-profit organisations and charities, and there are also four new sales stands on Bašty.

“Among the biggest novelties of Christmas in Brno are the children’s village, with an area of ​​600 square metres, and the illuminated baroque Parnas fountain at Zelny Trh,” said Oulehlová. “A light trail was created in Bašty, and the courtyard of the town hall is decorated with a wooden nativity scene. Popular attractions such as the observation wheel, straw mountain, children’s merry-go-rounds and the ice rink, which will start operating at the end of November, are also ready. Most of the attractions, including the rich cultural program featuring over 200 performers, are free for the public.” She added that the costs of organising the Christmas markets are covered by the town hall from the rental of sales stands.

Credit: Brno-Stred

Brno Christmas, chosen this year by the European Commission as the 2024 European Capital of Christmas, will last until 31 December. This week, the city will come together for the illumination of the Christmas trees on Zelny trh, Moravské náměstí, and náměstí Svobody, where the markets will start along with the illumination ceremony. Visitors can find all information and details about the cultural program on the website vanocebrno.cz.

Charity is an integral part of Brno Christmas, which this year will support more than 60 charitable organisations or projects. The Daruj Kelimek (“Donate a Cup”) project, established by beverage vendors together with the town hall, allows visitors to directly support the activities of one of 18 non-profit organisations by donating the deposit of their drinking cup. There are also new and original gift items, including special fabric bags sewn by women involved in the You Are Not Alone project, devoted to women undergoing oncological treatment.