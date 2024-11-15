‘Paths of Love’ Project Brings Together Volunteers To Repair Czech Hiking Trails

Over the past 18 months, Paths of Love (‘Stezky z lásky’), a nationwide volunteer project organised by the Czech Tourist Club (KČT), Kofola and RegioJet, has restored 45 kilometres of hiking trails across the Czech Republic, bringing together almost 700 volunteers during 33 events.

Launched in May 2023, the project’s goal was to restore and clean tourist routes, as well as natural and attractive tourist places damaged by time or by people, contributing to the preservation and care of the Czech landscape.



“After a year and a half, we can proudly confirm that our volunteers are real people who dedicate their time and comfort to the Czech nature. We will start the next year in the spring, and we are looking forward to more new faces and enthusiastic regulars,” said Ladislav Macka, vice-chairman of KČT.

2024 saw a record 120 participants in an event at Nelahozeves, brought together a group on Lysá hora, the highest mountain of the Moravian-Silesian Beskydy mountains, and also rallied an entire team in rainy, snowy and windy weather for the toughest event, in the Krkonoše Mountains.

“Trails of love leaves an indelible positive mark, not only because it revitalises damaged routes across the Czech Republic, but also because of the good feeling it leaves in everyone who participates. It makes us happy how many people return to the events repeatedly,” said Jana Ptačinská, Kofola’s communications manager and one of the co-founders of the project.

This year, the project went to the Beskydy Mountains four times, to the Krkonoše Mountains three times, and to Krušné hory twice, allowing people to take part in various locations of the Czech Republic while meeting new people, discovering Czech Landscapes and reconnecting with nature.

“The project offers participants not only the opportunity to give back to Czech nature what it gives us, but also space for new friendships,” says Radim Jančura, owner of RegioJet. “The concept of volunteers meeting the day before to spend an evening together aims to bond people together. Many people today feel lonely, and the Paths of Love project offers them the opportunity to change that.”

The project rapidly gained importance and visibility in the country, as associations, national parks and private owners contacted KČT with offers for cooperation and proposals for temporary jobs, explained Macka.

Events take place almost every weekend from Spring to Autumn. Volunteers are provided with accommodation, food, drinks, and usually work tools. More information about registration and hiking restoration projects for the end of the year and 2025 can be found on the project website.