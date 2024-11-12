Chocolate Festival 2024 Takes Over Brno Exhibition Centre This Weekend

Chocolate lovers of Brno rejoice, as this weekend, from Friday 15 to Sunday 17 November, the 2024 Chocolate Festival will take place at the Brno Exhibition Centre (Halls G1 and G2), with a culinary show and stalls selling chocolate delicacies. Organised by the ChrisEvents agency, the festival is aimed at lovers of chocolate who want to taste, buy, and learn more about chocolate, or even learn how to cook with it.

The festival will be open from 10am to 6pm on Friday, 10am to 6pm on Saturday, and 10am to 5pm on Sunday. It will offer visitors four main sections:

• A culinary show where chefs of famous restaurants will present their imaginative recipes

• Workshops

• Sales stands of partner organisations

• A children’s corner

This year, the festival will feature a large dinosaur-themed exhibition of 60,000 balloons, creating a Fairytale World for children, as well as a live balloon workshop by the artist Tomáš Okurek from Balonkar.cz, who will set up a workshop in the basement of the pavilion and create sculptures from more than 40,000 balloons.

The program includes a wide range of culinary experiences involving chocolate: have you ever eaten the Halušky with chocolate? Want to know more about the friendship between pepper and chocolate? Confectioner Nikolya Dantsev will be on stage reproducing the sights of Brno in chocolate, chef Radim Svacina will make St. Martin’s Goose with chocolate, Vladěna Halatová will present gluten-free pastries, and Jana Pavlusková will present her chocolate marmalade.

The other pavilion will host concerts from South American-influenced group Latin Soul, saxophonist Vojta Sax, singer Cleo Music, and the festival mascot Party Meda, who will make the children dance.

This year the festival has also prepared a treasure hunt competition. Five keys to the treasure will be kept in golden chocolate cups, which can be purchased at the entrance for CZK 35. But only one of these keys will open a chest with gifts from the festival sponsors and a reward of CZK 5,000!

In Chocotopia, visitors will have the opportunity to taste and buy different types of chocolates at more than 80 stands, including chocolate beer, chocolate kebabs, fruit with chocolate, and many other kind of chocolate products you may not even imagine.

For children, there will be a stand with face painting, a performance from Tomáš Okurek, and an area for painting with chocolate and coloured sand.

The entrance fee is CZK 140 (with discount for seniors, students and children). Tickets are available at this website and will also be available on site.