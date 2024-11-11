Prague’s Freedom Week To Mark 35 Years Since Velvet Revolution

The Week of Freedom programme on Narodni in the centre of Prague, accompanying the celebrations on 17 November marking the 35th anniversary of the Velvet Revolution, will connect more than 40 cultural and educational institutions, Pavla Umlaufova told CTK on behalf of the organisers.

The institutions will offer over 100 programme activities connected with the key themes of the Díky, že můžem (“Thanks that We Can”) association, which are popularising modern history, recalling the value of freedom, and reflecting on the current state of freedoms.

November 17 is the Day of Struggle for Freedom and Democracy, a national holiday that commemorates the student demonstrations against the Nazi occupation in 1939 and against the Communist regime in 1989 that triggered its fall.

Credit: Vojtech Plhak

The Week of Freedom will begin on 11 November with the presentation of the Jan Opletal Awards, bearing the name of the Czech student shot dead by the Nazis in 1939, to young people who are changing their surroundings. The programme includes theatre performances, concerts, debates and exhibitions, and will end with the Korzo Narodni celebrations on 17 November. The full schedule of the celebrations is available on the Korzo Narodni website.

“The motto of this year’s November 17 celebrations is ‘Freedom Unites Us’ – and that is the exact definition of what Freedom Week is doing for the second year,” said Ester Valtrova, programme manager for the week of festivities. “Values like freedom, democracy and human rights are not a one-day affair. But before November 17, we are more receptive to them and there are plenty of opportunities to share them and open up a debate around them.”

Credit: Jan Hlavacek

Freedom Week will offer long-lasting installations, projects and performances that remind visitors of the values of democracy throughout the year.

The Díky, že můžem association, together with the Vaclav Havel Library, has prepared an installation entitled “Vaclav Havel Known-Unknown” on Vaclav Havel Square, consisting of two dozen lesser-known images accompanied by quotes from his own works. The legacy of dissident and post-communist Czechoslovak and Czech president Havel (1936-2011) will also be commemorated by the Havel Marathon, organised by the Dejvice Theatre in cooperation with Dafilms.

As part of the Year of Czech Music, Freedom Week will pay tribute to Czech dissident poet, singer and songwriter Karel Kryl (1944-94), author of many protest songs, during a concert at the Prague Sounds festival on 12 November.

A programme focusing on LGBT+ themes at the Rock Cafe will give an insight into Czech society’s view of an inclusive environment. Those interested can also watch a debate on (Un)Freedom of Women in the Media at Dominikanska 8.

Freedom Week will also present a debate on Slovak Culture in the Archa+ space with leading figures of the Slovak cultural community and journalists from Respekt, and a screening of ‘Presidentka’, a documentary about former Slovak president Zuzana Caputova. The debate ‘Culture in the Service of Politics’, organised by Zivot 90, will provide an insight into the past, and how theatres functioned under communism.

The celebrations of the 35th anniversary of the Velvet Revolution will culminate with the premiere of the film ‘Freedom Connects Us’, shown on three screens on Narodni street at 5pm on Sunday, November 17, traditionally followed by the song ‘Prayer for Marta’, an iconic song of the revolution, performed by actress Anna Fialova from the Metro Palace at 17:11.