Park On Moravské Náměstí Wins Czech Architecture Award For 2024 

The park on Moravské náměstí has ​collected ​another award for its design, being honoured in this year’s 9th edition of the prestigious Czech Architecture Awards, organised by the Czech Chamber of Architects.

Since its recent transformation, Moravské náměstí has become a popular place for Brno residents and visitors to the city. The Ministry of Regional Development awarded the park an award for promoting quality construction through architectural competitions.

“The award confirms that architectural competitions are essential for high-quality solutions for important urban spaces,” said Vojtěch Mencl (ODS), mayor of Brno-střed district. “In addition, this is the 4th award the revitalised park on Moravské náměstí has ​​received from the professional public. Last year, it was voted Park of the Year and won the Grand Prix Award from the Community of Architects. This year, the jury awarded the park a special prize in the South Moravian Region Building of the Year competition.”

Credit: Consequence Forma

The award was accepted by the Consequence forma architectural studio, who created the design. “The revitalization of Moravské náměstí represents a great example of good practice in the development of urban spaces,” wrote the expert jury, explaining their decision. “It is based on the historical legacy of the place and respects and develops the natural pedestrian connections. And in addition to a high aesthetic value, it has a cultivated, varied and at the same time unified, attractive and pleasant environment, and thanks to the generous water element, it also creates a place with which both local residents and the community, as well as visitors to Brno, can identify.”

The main part of the reconstruction of Moravské náměstí was completed in autumn 2022. The investment in the park amounted to CZK 132.5 million, with the City of Brno contributing CZK 95.5 million. The Brno-střed district, which oversaw the entire reconstruction and manages the park, contributed CZK 37 million, and also took on the costs of processing the architectural competition and project documentation, which cost approximately CZK 10 million.