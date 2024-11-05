City of Brno’s Social Wardrobe Is Accepting Donations For The Winter

The City of Brno’s social wardrobe for the homeless, located at Křenová 20, is now accepting clothes for the winter, especially men’s trousers, sweatshirts, T-shirts and sweaters suitable for those living on the streets during harsh winter weather.

Older clothes that are no longer of use will be accepted by the city’s Department of Social Care during office hours, open until 8 pm tomorrow, and on the first Wednesday of each month after that.

The department is mainly asking for men’s clothes, because there are more men on the street.If you don’t have anything suitable in your closet but want to donate, you can buy men’s shorts or socks and bring them. If you have women’s clothes to donate, these can be given to the Vesna women’s organisation.