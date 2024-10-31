New Czech Space Operation Centre Will Launch Two Satellites Into Space

Two satellites will be launched into space within the Czech VZLUGEM mission, focusing on cleaning up the Earth’s orbit, and will be controlled by operators of the Czech Aerospace Research Centre (VZLU) from the Space Operations Centre, which opened yesterday.

The operators will be able to bring satellites closer together as needed, and then use the developed technology to protect or clean up space debris in orbit.

The VLZUGEM project, financially supported by the Industry and Trade Ministry, is also responding to the need to reduce space debris from satellites sent into space. Space debris, particularly in the form of satellites, is increasingly contaminating space and Earth’s orbit. The European Space Agency has published the Zero Debris Approach, a commitment to keep its missions free of space debris in low Earth orbit.

One of the satellites will represent an unknown object; the other has the task of approaching it and doing the tasks assigned. “In the first phase, the goal will be to get within 100 metres and stabilise that distance. Then we can further reduce the distance and proceed to the actual observation manoeuvre,” said project head Robert Sosovicka.

Cameras will be used for control, sensing and evaluating the mutual position, distance and speed of the two satellites using artificial intelligence.

The satellites will be controlled from a new control centre located at VZLU in Prague. In addition to issuing instructions, the operators also control communications with satellites, monitor their positions in orbit, check necessary parameters, and analyse data. Communication and data downloading will then be carried out via a newly built ground station in Vlkos, South Moravia.

“The data obtained from satellites operating through the Space Operations Centre can provide us with information important for making the right decisions, both in the civilian and defence domains,” said VZLU director general Josef Kaspar. He added that the VZLU opened a subsidiary in Florida a few weeks ago to expand its operations.

Transport Minister Martin Kupka (ODS) said the importance of the Czech space sector is growing. He said that one of the very strategic capabilities is the ability to operate satellites using infrastructure located on Czech territory.

Currently operators will control the VZLUSAT-2 satellite from the new centre, which is the first Czech satellite that was able to take HD images of the country. The next two years will see the addition of the VZLUGEM mission satellite and satellites for the AMBIC and QUVIK missions.