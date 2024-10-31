Brno Senator Roman Kraus Dies Aged 69

Roman Kraus, a senator for Brno and former director of both Brno university hospitals, has died suddenly of a pulmonary embolism at the age of 69. Jiri Crha, vice-chairman of the South Moravian Civic Democratic Party (ODS) announced the news to CTK and Czech Television.

Prime Minister and ODS chairman Petr Fiala wrote on social media that it was a great loss for ODS and Czech politics and expressed his condolences to Kraus’s family.

Kraus was born on 27 October 1955 in Brno. He graduated from a secondary school in Brno and then from the Faculty of Medicine in Brno. He gained his first anaesthesiology experience at Vyskov Hospital, then worked at St. Anne’s Hospital. From 1989 to 1991 he worked in Yemen as a medical expert.

In 1994, he became the medical deputy director of St. Anne’s Hospital for surgical specialties. From 2006 to 2007 he was the director of the hospital, and from 2007 to 2019 he was the head of the Brno Teaching Hospital. He was elected senator in 2020. In the Senate, he was the chairman of the health committee.

Kraus’ replacement in the Senate for the Brno-City district will be chosen in a by-election. By law, President Petr Pavel will have to call this election to take place within 90 days. The newly elected senator will take office for the remainder of Kraus’ term, which was due to end in October 2026, less than two years from now. By-elections to the upper house of parliament are held whenever a senator leaves their post – whether by death, resignation or election to an office incompatible with a seat in the Senate.

Kraus was a member of ODS in Brno since 2004.