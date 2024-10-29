Spolu Coalition Parties Sign Deal On Joint List For 2025 General Election

The leaders of the three parties in the governing Spolu coalition: PM Petr Fiala of the Civic Democrats (ODS), Marek Vyborny of the Christian Democrats (KDU-CSL) and Marketa Pekarova Adamova of TOP 09, yesterday signed a memorandum on running together in this coalition again in the 2025 Czech parliamentary elections.

Spolu (“Together”) wants to win the elections and form a centre-right government, said Fiala before signing the document.

According to the leaders of all three parties, the next parliamentary elections will be a battle between democratic parties and populists, and the coalition intends to emphasise this line of argument in its campaign.

Spolu plans to present its programme in February, following which they will continue drawing up candidate lists, the Prime Minister said.

In the memorandum, the parties agreed to complete reforms in the “economic, health, social and defence sectors” as well as to modernise education, strengthen the Czech Republic’s role in NATO and ensure “an adequate standard of living” for Czech citizens.

“We are facing opponents who are prepared to lie, to talk nonsense and to affect the lowest human passions,” Fiala said. “We are capable of winning this battle,” he added.

Fiala said that a government of “left, populist and radical forces” after the next elections would pose the worst danger to the Czech Republic since the November 1989 revolution which toppled the communist regime, he said.

He argued that the Czech Republic is on the rise and said the current government has managed to lead the country through numerous crises.

In the previous parliamentary elections in October 2021, Spolu won by 0.67 percentage points over ANO, the closest margin between the winner and the runner-up in the history of elections to the Czech parliament. They subsequently formed a governing coalition with the Mayors and Independents (STAN) as well as the Pirates, who left the government a month ago.

Pekarova Adamova said Spolu had the will to fight for the values of the founding of the Czechoslovak Republic, referring to yesterday’s national holiday. She added that this would require an active approach from citizens and responsible politicians, and said the current government had shown by its actions that it was concerned with the future, not just the present.

“We are ready to actually fulfil the promises and the programme we are already governing with for the next four years,” Vyborny said. He said that Spolu had shown the ability of politicians to agree and cooperate, which voters appreciated.

Current opinion polls favour the opposition ANO by a wide margin over Spolu.

According to an election model by Kantar CZ released a week ago, a year ahead of the elections, ANO would win with 35.5% of the vote, ahead of ODS in second with 14.5%. If ODS, KDU-CSL and TOP 09 ran again in a coalition, ANO would be first with 36.5%, up 2 percentage points from June, and Spolu would receive about 20% of the vote.