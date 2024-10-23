Brno City Council Launches New Survey To Assist New Communications Strategy

A survey was launched today by the City of Brno, asking respondents to rate their experience and level of satisfaction in dealing with the council, as well as common sources of information about events in the city and preferred methods of contact in crisis situations.

The survey – titled ‘How do we inform better about Brno?’ – is one part of the city’s data collection process for a new communications strategy, and will remain open until 1 December 2024. Kateřina Jarošová, a Brno city representative for marketing and PR, explained that the current communications strategy is from 2009, and therefore needs updating.

The questionnaire can be filled out either online or via a paper version, with forms available at several workplaces in the municipality, such as the Jiří Mahen Library on Kobližná or at the observatory on Kraví hora. Residents will also find collection boxes into which the completed forms can be dropped. The survey is in Czech, but can be translated by any web browser when completing online.

It is estimated the survey will take 7-10 minutes to complete, and is not only limited to permanent residents of Brno. According to Jarošová, “We want to have information from the widest possible range of respondents, because we design public services for all users of the city.”

All respondents will remain anonymous, however respondents who leave an e-mail contact at the end of the questionnaire will be included in a draw for prizes, which include, among others, tickets to the Žlutý Kopec Reservoirs.

Locations of collection boxes for the paper version of the survey include:

· Department of administrative activities, Husova 5

· Vehicle and Driver Registry Department, Kounicova 67

· Trade office, Malinovského nám. 3

· MMB Information Center, Malinovského nám. 3

· Jiří Mahen Library, Kobližná 4

· Brno Observatory and Planetarium