Brno and South Moravia Reveal Top-Rated Culinary Destinations in the Latest Gourmet Guides

This year’s editions of Gourmet Brno and Gourmet South Moravia have been unveiled, highlighting the top culinary establishments in Brno and across the South Moravian region in 2024. The official announcement was made on Friday, 18 October, highlighting 63 venues from Brno and 54 from the South Moravian region which earned spots on the prestigious list.

Over the years, the Gourmet Guide has become a trusted resource, offering recommendations on where to enjoy exceptional food, wine, coffee, and beer. Both are also published in English, and are available either online or as a brochure from TIC Brno offices. This year’s list includes establishments that fulfilled the evaluation criteria based on suggestions from the public and experts, and made a great impression on the secret evaluators.

After two years the Gourmet Brno brand was joined by the Gourmet South Moravia brand, which includes gastronomic destinations throughout the South Moravian region. Since 2019, both projects have been operating side-by-side. Martina Grůzová, director of the South Moravian Tourism Centre, explains: “We have been working in the field of gastronomy in South Moravia for a long time; the development of tourism goes hand-in-hand with newly emerging businesses and gastronomic staples.”

Credit: Sorry, Peceme Jinak, via Facebook

“Gourmet Brno is constantly growing,” said Jana Janulíková, director of TIC BRNO and creator of the Gourmet Brno concept. “This year we have two more businesses compared to last year, and new locations have also been added that have not yet appeared in the guide. It can be seen that Brno gastronomy is flourishing and we are happy to be there!”

She added that “great gastronomy is important for Brno not only from the point of view of tourism, but also significantly contributes to a better quality of life for its inhabitants. So this is not just a one-time thing for us. We are also cooperating with the operators on our other activities. For example, they will once again be part of the Gourmet Christmas markets in the courtyard of the Old Town Hall.”

For the 2024 edition, seasoned winners from past editions joined the evaluation team. Among them were the Válka couple from the renowned Válka winery in Nosislav, and Veronika Morávková, the founder of the popular Dvorek Bořetice café, who set out to assess the region’s top culinary spots.

“We are very grateful for this opportunity. It was a great experience for us to try to be on the other side. It gave us a lot and we got some inspiration and it kicked us off again. We see how the level of gastronomy in Moravia is increasing more and more, and it’s also great that people are getting to know about it through Gourmet,” said winemaker Vojtěch Válka.

Credit: Kohout NA VÍNĚ

Gastro aesthetics

Both Gourmet Brno and Gourmet South Moravia have maintained their unique visual design, similar to last year. However, the 2024 edition of Gourmet Brno introduces a touch of fantasy, featuring the motif of the fox Bystrouška. This marks the 100th anniversary of Leoš Janáček’s opera, inspired by Rudolf Těsnohlídek’s fairy tale, and also commemorates the centenary of the first Christmas tree being placed on náměstí Svobody, a tradition initiated by Těsnohlídek. The guide’s graphic design was crafted by photographer Vladimír Kiva Novotný, known professionally as KIVA, and graphic designer Barbara Zemčík.

“The visual concept for Gourmet Brno 2024 is not just the story of a famous fox, it’s Bílovice nad Svitavou, it’s a forest with its scent, sounds and stories of its inhabitants, it’s a local wildlife park with the smell of morning coffee and a chicken coop full of hens,” explained KIVA.

As for Gourmet South Moravia, photographer Roman Franc explains that he was inspired by traditions and folk culture: “I was thinking about the best way to bring our Moravia closer, and I thought of classic rural groups that everyone can easily identify with.”

The winners-in-category of the 2024 editions of Gourmet Brno and Gourmet South Moravia are the ones following:

Gourmet Brno:

Best Restaurant and Bistro in the price range above 500 CZK: Kohout NA VÍNĚ

Best Restaurant and Bistro in the price range below 500 CZK: Bratrs bistro

Best Pastry Shop: Sorry, pečeme jinak (“Sorry, we bake differently”)

(“Sorry, we bake differently”) Best Café: Industra Coffee

Best Pub: Pivovarský dům Poupě

Best Wine Bar: Kaple winebar

Gourmet South Moravia:

Best Restaurant: Kounický dvůr

Best Bistro: Panelka Luleč

Best Brewery: Pivovar Lednice

Best Café: Lístek.kafé

Best Winemaker: Knoll

You can find more information about the 2024 edition of Gourmet Brno and Gourmet South Moravia, the winners and the new establishments added to the list on the websites www.gourmetbrno.cz and www.gourmetjiznimorava.cz.