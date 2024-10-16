New ReUse Centre To Be Built in Brno

The City of Brno is planning to build a new central ReUse centre, to prevent the dumping of waste and support the circular economy.

Three services are currently operating in Brno today: ReUse, RetroUse and ReNab, which allow citizens to throw away unnecessary things for upcycling. However, there is a lack of a central place for storage, repair and collection of commodities. The municipal authorities are therefore in the process of choosing the most suitable location for such a facility, with the Brno Exhibition Centre as the current preferred option.

If all goes according to plan, construction could begin within two years. The estimated cost of the construction of the ReUse centre could exceed CZK 100 million, with a substantial part of the funding covered by European and government subsidies.

“We want to create a multi-purpose facility using modern architectural elements such as blue-green infrastructure and renewable energy sources to ensure sustainable operation,” said Deputy Mayor for the Environment, Filip Chvátal (KDU-ČSL). “The ReUse centre should also be a place for leisure activities, with an environment suitable for families, including a children’s playground, a cafe and pleasant surroundings.”

The idea for the ReUse centre is inspired by other modern upcycling facilities in Vienna and Ostrava. A study will be commissioned for the project this year; the planned construction should be “timeless”, and include improvements to the surrounding park, such as a pond for retaining rainwater and a children’s playground made of recycled materials.

The location of the new centre is currently under discussion. “The condition is the reconstruction of currently unused spaces and good transport accessibility,” said Chvátal. “At the moment, the most suitable location seems to be the Brno exhibition grounds, which are accessible on foot, by bike, by public transport and by car. At the same time, we are exploring other possible locations in the inner city, although the specific conditions are still being discussed. If we have a definitive decision on the location, we can proceed to the preparation of the study and subsequently to the creation of project documentation. If we get a subsidy, we could start building as early as 2026.”

The centre will help Brno residents avoid throwing away usable furniture, toys or clothes into the general waste system. The city municipal waste company SAKO Brno will resell used goods at symbolic prices or distribute them to schools, museums and theatres. Proceeds from the sales will be used to purchase seedlings for flower beds managed by the Brno Public Greenery company. The new facility is also expected to host workshops, conferences, flea markets and swaps, as well as educational projects in the fields of circular economy, secondary use of waste, and the environment.

The existing ReUse points are currently only available at some waste collection centres. RetroUse is focused on items manufactured before 1989: larger items can be dropped at the external warehouse at Drobného 45a, while smaller ones can go to the 10-Z shelter on Husová. The ReNab project refurbishes old but still functional furniture and redistributes it to families who cannot afford new equipment.