Open Day at Křtiny Arboretum: Colours and Scents of Autumn

On 19 October, Křtiny Arboretum, the forest school enterprise run by Mendel University, will host its traditional autumn open day, held each year on the third Saturday of October. Visitors can join hourly guided tours of bushes and trees in typical autumn colours, led by experts from the university’s Faculty of Forestry and Wood, and discover the mysterious world of mushrooms during field lectures.

The gates of the arboretum are open for visitors from 9 am, with the guided tours running until the last one at 4 pm. The field lectures about mushrooms start at 11 am and 1 pm.

Petra Packová, manager of the Arboretum, recommends the Japanese gorse, which she says is “known for smelling like cotton candy when its leaves start to burn in autumn. All you have to do is cross the dam of the pond, head to the right and after about ten metres you will already smell the intoxicating smell. Next, be sure to stop by the wedding garden. Ambronium is dyed in orange-red shades. It’s best if you come and see for yourself,”

The appearance of the arboretum was affected in some places by the windstorm in June and then the extreme rainfall in September, which hit the university forests. “Some large trees were uprooted and we obviously had to remove them. For that reason, not all roads are neatly groomed, as we had to use heavy equipment to remove fallen and uprooted trees. Hopefully people will forgive us,” said Packová.

Those attending the open day will be the first to try the new mobile composting toilet, built with Finnish technology.

“In the case of this toilet, no chemicals are used, wood shavings are used for backfilling,” explained Packová. “The booth itself is made of larch and includes a ventilation system. The reason why we bought it for the arboretum in the first place is not only that it works 100% without chemicals, but that, thanks to naturally occurring bacteria and small organisms, the organic material turns into pure humus after about six months of “resting”. We will then use it to fertilize the ornamental trees that grow in the arboretum.”

If the toilet proves successful, the school forestry company will purchase another one for the arboretum, a more spacious version which is also suitable for visitors with mobility problems. Another ecological toilet will also be installed in the Řícmanice Arboretum, which is only open to the public once a year.

The organisers are also preparing a fire with accessories for grilling. Dogs are welcome at the event if they remain on a leash.

The schedule is subject to cancellation in case of adverse weather conditions. Updates will be posted on the websites of Mendel University and the Masaryk Křtiny School Forestry Enterprise.