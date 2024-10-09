IDEA StatiCa: A Brno Success Story of Innovation and International Growth

In the rapidly evolving field of structural engineering, IDEA StatiCa stands out as a benchmark of innovation and success. Founded in Brno in 2009 by Lubomír Šabatka, this small-to-medium-sized enterprise (SME) has transformed from a local start-up into a global leader in structural analysis and design software. Now headed by Lubomír’s son, Juraj Šabatka, the company operates across five continents, serving over 8,000 customers in 80 countries and performing approximately 14 million structural calculations a year. It was justifiably included in France Digitale’s list of the 251 leading European technology scale-ups that are succeeding globally.

IDEA StatiCa’s journey to global prominence has been significantly bolstered by the strategic support provided by the JIC innovation agency, a member of the Enterprise Europe Network (EEN). The company faced many of the challenges common to early-stage companies: developing a go-to-market strategy, scaling to international markets, and building a robust management team.

Credit: Idea StatiCa

“There are very few structural engineers in the world, some 750,000, and that is why our business cannot be done locally,” said CEO Juraj Šabatka. “The challenge we faced with our technology was having the money to expand before we were copied. JIC, through experts, guided us on how to sell through third parties and helped us build a model for an international distribution network. The first milestone for us was Europe, and then exploring the specifics of the US market. This will make IDEA StatiCa the largest supplier of software for structural engineers in the world.”

Since 2009, the company has expanded its team to 110 employees, and established offices in Philadelphia, London, Dortmund, Eindhoven, and Singapore. The company’s revenue now exceeds 10 million euros, with 90% generated from exports. This growth is not just a quantitative achievement; it reflects a qualitative leap in market presence, successful certification processes, leadership maturity, and global influence.

The alignment of JIC support with the EEN priorities of fostering SME growth, innovation, and market expansion was instrumental in the company’s international success. Through national and international collaboration within the EEN framework, IDEA StatiCa was connected with useful partners, research and supporting organizations, facilitating its global expansion.

Credit: Idea StatiCa

Moreover, IDEA StatiCa’s success serves as an inspiration to other SMEs in the region. The company has begun giving back to South Moravia’s innovation ecosystem by advising other start-ups and supporting other ambitious companies, thus contributing to the sustainable regional development fostered by JIC and EEN.

The success of IDEA StatiCa is mirrored by other innovative companies supported by JIC and the EEN. Companies like Zebr, specializing in next-gen data analytics, and Plastic Guys, a pioneer in sustainable plastics, have also benefited from this strategic support. Myco, with its breakthrough in biotech applications, and Vision Craft, which leads in optical innovation, are further examples of how the right kind of support can propel companies to the forefront of their industries.

* This article is supported by the JIC Innovation Agency.