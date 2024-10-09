Fiala Hails Strength of Czech-Polish Relations At Joint Cabinet Meeting

The Czech Republic and Poland are “true allies” that have similar positions on a number of issues, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala (ODS) told journalists after a joint meeting of the governments of the two countries in Prague today.

He described the bilateral relations as close and friendly.

The governments agreed today on the speedy completion of negotiations on a treaty on cross-border cooperation of emergency services, he said.

The meeting with the Donald Tusk government’s ministers at the Straka Academy, the seat of the Czech government, and the Liechtenstein Palace in the centre of Prague, was the largest intergovernmental consultation between the two countries to date, Fiala said.

“26 members of the governments of both countries participated, which shows that we have common issues and want to address them together,” he pointed out.

The Czech Republic and Poland have similar views on many issues in the European Union as well as in the global environment, and are true allies, he noted.

In addition to efforts to harmonise positions, the Czech and Polish governments also discussed bilateral issues.

The talks focused on the recent floods that severely affected both countries. Tusk said the floods were the biggest test of whether the friendship was real or just proclamations. “I have to say that we have cooperated very seriously and with trust, and thanks to that, we have mitigated the consequences,” he said.

Fiala added that the talks had also covered migration and aid to Ukraine.

The two countries are clear allies on the issue of the Russian invasion in their resolute support for Ukraine against the Russian aggressor, Fiala stressed.

Tusk also highlighted the topics of nuclear energy and tourism. Czechs, he said, are the most welcome guests on Polish territory. He expressed hope that even more Czech tourists would visit Poland next summer than this year.