New Head of Slovak National Theatre Blocks Guest Performance From Czech Theatre Company

The new director of the Slovak National Theatre (SND), Zuzana Tapakova, has blocked a performance entitled ‘Moonstone’ by Prague’s Studio Hrdinu (‘The Heroes’ Studio’) from the SND stage, as reported by Dennik N and other Slovak media yesterday. The production was due to be staged as part of the Drama Queer festival.

The festival’s organiser described the step as discriminatory, and accused the director of censorship.

Studio Hrdinu wrote on Facebook that they do not intend to let the situation go unnoticed, and are planning a public debate on the issue at the end of October.

Drama Queer is a theatre festival focused on sexual minorities, which this year runs from 17-28 October.

It was due to include the production of Moonstone, a Czech adaptation of a novel by Icelandic author Sjon, which depicts the inner world of a lonely anti-hero whose fate is determined by his sexual orientation and lack of family background in Reykjavik at the end of WWI. The main motif is the freedom and independence of an individual who accepts his otherness as natural.

Moonstone depicts the inner world of a lonely anti-hero whose fate is determined by his sexual orientation and lack of family background. Credit: Studio Hrdinu

According to Dennik N, the inclusion of the production in the program was agreed, requiring only the SND management’s signature on the contract. However, as director Tapakova has not signed the lease and cooperation agreement, the play will not be performed at the Slovak National Theatre within the festival, reported Sme.

Tapakova, who was appointed by Culture Minister Martina Simkovicova as the interim SND director on 27 August, said she would not sign contracts two to three weeks before a guest performance, stating that the theatre plans its schedule six months to two years in advance. In the case of the Czech production, she said the performance had not been cancelled, and that she would be willing to negotiate about its guest appearance in the future.

Drama Queer festival director Robert Pakan challenged her arguments, saying the organisational preparations with the drama company of the Slovak National Theatre began in March.

“We have never encountered such a grossly discriminatory intervention in the Slovak National Theatre,” said Pakan. “On the contrary, we have always had a friendly environment and the utmost professional approach at all levels.”

“This has created an aftertaste of censorship, discrimination and international shame.” added Pakan, who has been working as a partner of the Slovak National Theatre since 2018.

Pakan also said that the SND director seems to have a problem with the festival being dedicated to LGBT+ themes.

Simkovicova (SNS), who has headed the Slovak Culture Ministry since the current government of Prime Minister Robert Fico took office last year, recently dismissed several directors of the country’s leading cultural institutions. In early August, she sacked the director of the Slovak National Theatre (SND), Matej Drlicka, over alleged managerial failures and loss of trust. The move drew criticism from some artists and the opposition, as well as Czech cultural figures.

Simkovicova promotes “traditional culture” and opposes LGBT+ issues. She has previously said that the culture of the Slovak people should only be Slovak.