Signal Festival Will Transform the Heart of Prague With Digital Art

From 10-13 October, the historical center of Prague will come alive with projections, video mapping and digital installations. From Quayola to Bill Fontana, many internationally renowned artists will present their works on the streets of the city as part of the Signal Festival.

The festival will see video mapping, sound projections and digital light installations animate the historical center of Prague, in an event that transforms the Castle district into an open-air cultural hub. “The Signal Festival has long aspired to transform Prague Castle, a unique space from a historical and architectural point of view,” said Martin Pošta, artistic director of the festival. “Now after 12 years this dream has become reality.”

Ksawery Komputery, Signal 2023. Credit: Vojtech Veskrna

With the theme Ecosystems II: Quest, the 12th edition of the festival includes 22 installations scattered around the city, which form two festival routes through the public spaces of the Czech capital.

One route leads to the Kunsthalle…

The first route begins in the medieval fortification and then develops among the buildings of Hradcany Square, crossing the South Gardens, which will open exceptionally in the evening. At the Sternberg Palace, the projection by artist Jiří Příhoda uses artificial intelligence to reinterpret the painting techniques of the Renaissance masters, while at the Archbishop’s Palace, artist and graphic designer Filip Hodas offers a site-specific video mapping installation entitled Eternal Recurrence, which investigates the origin and evolution of life forms.

Iregular – “As Water Falls”, Signal 2023. Credit: Tomas Slavik.

The route finishes at the Kunsthalle Praha gallery, where the London-based studio United Visual Artists (UVA) will present the multimedia installation Strange Attractions, based on the unpredictability of chaos theory (and the patterns it can generate).

…while the other begins at the library

The second route winds through the city’s key points of interest, starting from the Mariánské náměstí Municipal Library, whose façade will be transformed into a deep ocean thanks to The Rhythm of the Ocean, by the Spanish-Danish duo Desilence. The evocative baroque refectory of the Dominican convent of St. Giles will become the ideal “treasure chest” to enclose the sound installation Silent Echoes by Bill Fontana, creating a magical and surreal atmosphere. The journey ends at the Center for Architecture and Metropolitan Planning (CAMP), where the Italian artist Quayola will present a series of videos entitled Effets de Soir, which capture the twilight inspired by the images created by the great artists of the past.

More information about the artists and locations of Signal Festival 2024 are available on the event website.