Pavel Calls For More Coordinated Pressure On Russia In Speech At UN General Assembly 

In his address at the UN General Assembly yesterday, Czech President Petr Pavel called for stronger pressure to be exerted on Russia jointly by the international community, as the cynical nature of Russia’s policy and its disinterest in genuine peace talks has global consequences.

He called for reform of the UN Security Council, which he said must be more effective, inclusive, responsible and better reflect today’s reality by strengthening the voice of currently under-represented regions.

The Security Council has five permanent and ten non-permanent members. Nine votes are needed to decide on substantive matters, including all five permanent members, who can thus exercise a de facto veto power.

“Without structural changes, the Council’s performance and legitimacy will inevitably suffer,” argued Pavel. “UN Security Council membership is not a privilege,” he added. “It is first and foremost a responsibility to defend global peace and security entrusted to the Council’s members on behalf of all of us.”

The necessity of reform, he said, was revealed face to face with Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Russia, a permanent member of the UN Security Council, invaded neighbouring Ukraine in February 2022. Parts of Ukraine, which has been defending itself since then with the support of mainly Western partners, are now occupied by Russian forces, and Russian aggression is ongoing.

“Together, we must exercise more pressure on Russia to end its unjust, brutal war,” the Czech President said in New York. “No one has the right to abuse power and bully other members of the international community without sanctions,“ he added.

In his speech, Pavel also called on the states that had not yet contributed to supporting Ukraine to consider adding their signature to the declaration, agreed at the Peace Summit in Switzerland in June.

To date, he said, too many countries aspiring to become respected regional or global players have remained silent.

“Let us not forget that hesitation strengthens the aggressor,” the Czech President warned. “If you remain silent to injustice and aggression, soon there will be others waiting in line to see how far they can go in bending international rules as they please.”

Pavel called on China to use its uniquely close relations with Russia to bring about an end to the bloodshed in Ukraine and associated threats to world security. He said that China, as a global actor and a permanent member of the UN Security Council, should work for peace and stability.

It is not sustainable for China to continue to fuel the biggest security challenge by delivering the tools Russia needs to build its military capacity against Ukraine and its people, Pavel said.

“China should fulfil the role it aspires to play. Being a major global player means not only benefits, but also huge responsibility for global peace and security,” Pavel stressed.

Pavel also said there was no such thing as a regional conflict. “Conflicts in one part of the world cause food insecurity and create refugee waves in others,” he added. “With globalisation, our security and prosperity start way beyond our own borders. Being fully aware of that, the Czech Republic is committed not only to the security of Europe but also of the Middle East, Africa and elsewhere.”

Apart from this brief mention, President Pavel’s speech did not address the nearly year-long war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip, or the significant escalation of Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon in recent days.

According to Pavel, the Czech Republic will continue to negotiate with African countries and listen carefully to their views and needs.

“I believe that despite political differences, together, we can create mutually beneficial partnerships – based on the principle of equality and without any historical burden or future material demands,” Pavel said.

He said that Africa is a continent with huge economic potential waiting to be unlocked. “We want to see Africa flourish, enhance its capabilities and create opportunities and jobs for young people,” he added.

Pavel’s speech also addressed the topic of cybersecurity.