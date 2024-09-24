Iron Maiden To Play 50th Anniversary Concert in Prague

British heavy metal band Iron Maiden will be back in Prague’s Letňany Airport for their 50th anniversary. The concert promises a special setlist drawing from nine studio albums, from ‘Iron Maiden’ to ‘Fear Of The Dark’, accompanied by the band’s most elaborate show.

Iron Maiden were founded in Leyton, East London, in 1975 and although the structure was still changing in the early years, the most consistent members are bassist and primary songwriter Steve Harris, lead vocalist Bruce Dickinson, drummer Nicko McBrain, and guitarists Dave Murray, Adrian Smith and Janick Gers. They are considered pioneers of the new wave of British heavy metal, and are known for a series of UK and US Platinum and Gold albums, including their self-titled debut album (1980), ‘Killers’ (1981), and ‘The Number of the Beast’ (1982), their first album with Bruce Dickinson.

The “Run for Your Lives World Tour 2025” marks 50 years since the band was formed. In order to celebrate with their fans, the band prepared a special program that will include “classics and fan favorites from the first nine albums, from Iron Maiden to Fear of the Dark, many of which we haven’t played in years and many of which we’ll probably never play again in the future,” said manager Rod Smallwood.

The show is scheduled for 31 May 2025 at Letňany Airport in Prague, with tickets starting from CZK 2,100. Tickets will go on sale via the Ticketmaster and Ticketportal networks from Friday, 27 September at 10am. U.S. rockers Halestorm have been announced as special guests for the first half of the tour.