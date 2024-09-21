Interview: Martin ‘Kalisto’ Kalábek, Star of Draci Brno Baseball Team

Martin Kalábek, better known as Kalisto, wears the 8 jersey for Draci Brno, one of the leading baseball teams in the Czech Republic. His team not only won the Czech Extraliga title last year, but will also be playing the finals of the European League next week, right after playing the finals of this season. He is a well-known face in the world of Czech baseball, and an energetic enthusiast who has a lot to share with anyone interested in what he calls “the most beautiful sport in the world”.

BrnoDaily had the opportunity to attend a few games at Městský stadium, home ballpark of Draci, before chatting to Kalisto.

BD: Where did your love for baseball come from?

I started playing baseball and fell in love with the sport when I was a kid. In part this was because of my teammates, but also because I believe it is the most beautiful sport in the world. The people who are involved in the baseball community are really a fun group that made the sport exciting and appealing to me. As I grew older I started to notice the beauty in the sport, how complex it is, how many moving parts are consistently having to work together. The game has an unpredictable butterfly effect on and off the field. It’s a sport that feels like a chess match. The strategy needed to have a successful season is complex and energizing.

Kalisto also represents the Czech Republic in the national team. Credit: Lenka Brožová

BD: Who are your favorite Czech players?

My favorite Czech players growing up were Martin Schneider and Pavel Budsky. They were both legendary and felt like celebrities to me. I really looked up to them. I had the pleasure to play with both of them for a few seasons towards the end of their careers, and that was an amazing experience for me. Now that I’m older, Arnost Dubovy is my favorite player and my mentor.

BD: What is the overall baseball scene in the Czech Republic like?

It has been shifting and developing a lot in these last few years. It’s becoming a bigger sport here in Czech and gaining traction and popularity. It isn’t as popular as hockey or football, but I hope that someday we can reach that point!

BD: What are the biggest obstacles that the scene faces at the moment in your opinion?

Our biggest obstacle is currently trying to convince the Czech household to tune into baseball or to show up and watch some games. We have a great community that comes to support the sport, and it’s getting bigger and bigger, but we need to reach people outside of this community to come out and enjoy the sport.

BD: What is a busy day in the life of a baseball player in the city like?

During the season, we all still have our regular jobs, as baseball isn’t yet a professional sport here in the Czech Republic. I work a normal 8-4 in an office, and then spend most of my evenings at the field practicing. Every weekend we have three games, taking place all around the country. This means that the life of a baseball player is a busy one, a balancing act between work, family, friends, and the sport. To play this level of baseball here in Czech you need to have a passion and love for the sport. It takes a lot of sacrifice.

BD: How physically demanding is baseball at this level and how do you keep up with that?

It’s difficult, but it’s a balance of self-care, diet, exercise, and weight training. Baseball isn’t only a physical sport though, it’s also a huge mental game, and sometimes it’s harder mentally than physically.

Credit: Lenka Brožová

BD: Could you tell us about your international experience as a Czech player?

Baseball has given me many opportunities to go abroad. I played for a year while in University in the USA, and have had other opportunities to play in New Zealand for a season, as well as tournaments in Japan, Colombia, Mexico, Taiwan, and all around Europe. For any kids out there or parents of children reading this, this is one of the huge advantages of playing baseball here in Czech. It’s an international sport that will definitely give you opportunities to travel and see the world.

BD: Where would you like to drive your career?

My main goal is to make it to the WBC with the Czech National Team in 2026. I’m also hoping to represent the Czech national team in the qualification for the 2028 Olympics. In addition to this, I have the goal of winning the European Champions League with my team, Draci Brno. I’m excited to continue putting in the hard work to hopefully be able to reach these goals.

BD: What would you do to improve the reach of baseball in Brno?

I think that there could be an improvement to our marketing and communication from the local teams to the larger community. This could involve directly communicating with our local international communities who could have been baseball fans back in their home countries, or to just increase our media presence and quality to appeal to more locals.

“Feels like a chess match” – Baseball is a complex and intricate team sport. Credit: Lenka Brožová

BD: What is your advice to children who want to be better team players?

I would tell any kid out there wanting to be a better team player that baseball is a game of collaboration, and also failure. It’s normal to fail while playing this sport. In baseball, it’s a game of failure. If you can hit the ball 3/10 times then you could be considered a great player, but on the other hand that means that you fail those 7 times. When your teammates around you fail, be there for them during that time and make sure to remind them that there’s always another ball coming.

BD: How can foreigners in Brno get closer to the sport?

I would encourage our international community to come to watch some games! We have three teams here in Brno: Hrosi, Technika, and Draci, so many opportunities to connect with the sport. It’s a great environment and community, and I’m sure it’ll suck you in! This season is coming to a close, but be sure to check out Czech Baseball next year in the Spring! Kids baseball tryouts are happening now, so if you have a child who is keen to get involved, be sure to take advantage of that opportunity.