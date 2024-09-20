Welcome To The Pack: Brno Zoo To Unveil This Year’s New Young To The Public

Brno Zoo has announced a new program of events that will allow the public to see this year’s newborn animals. Every autumn Saturday at 2pm, zoo employees will be feeding one of the species that has new young, so they can be seen by the public.

This year, Brno Zoo has a variety of new young, including grey wolves, arctic reindeer, alpacas, Himalayan tahrs, red-footed tortoises, and others. However, visitors often have a hard time getting a look at them, as they are usually either hidden towards the back of the exhibits or protected anxiously by their mothers.

The zoo staff have created this program so that visitors can see the whole pack together, and have also prepared some special gifts for all visitors to the events.

During the feedings, visitors will hear a lot of interesting facts about the species that they are seeing from the zoo’s staff.

The “Welcome to the Pack” program starts on 21 September with the maned wolves, and the subsequent feedings are scheduled as follows:

21 September – Maned Wolf

28 September – Mountain Loris

5 October – Capybara

12 October – Reindeer

19 October – Pink Cockatoo

26 October – Himalayan Tahr

2 November – Four-eyed fish

9 November – Red-footed tortoise

16 November – Alpaca

23 – November – Margay

The schedule may be subject to change.