HaDivadlo To Stage English-Friendly Production of Humanism 2022

“How can differing political opinions influence long-lasting friendships in a time of heightened division of society? And can we still enjoy holidays in our luxurious Airbnb, knowing there is a war going on not far away from our drying beach towels?”

In this hyperrealist authorial production, starring Radim Chyba, Táňa Malíková and Magdalena Straková, the artistic director of HaDivadlo Ivan Buraj and the renowned film director and screenwriter Bohdan Karásek explore the story of three former theatre school classmates during a holiday in Venice, where the group dynamics will gradually start to change due to the differing perspectives on life, relationships, and the current political situation.

Premiered in November 2022 as a part of the 48th season entitled Closeness, Humanism 2022 will be staged for the first time in an English-friendly adaptation, on 5 October 2024, from 7.30 pm. Tickets are available online or at the box-office in Alfa passage (Poštovská 8d).

Three more English-friendly performances will follow at HaDivadlo later this season.