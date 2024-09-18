Kino Scala: University Cinema Builds ‘Scalka’ Alternative Cinema In Lower Foyer

The main hall of University Kino Scala was closed in June 2023, after almost a century of history, due to structural problems affecting the safety of the building. No adequate replacement premises have been found for the closed cinema, despite enduring demand for independent cinema screenings in Brno.

The cinema has therefore decided to build an 50-capacity alternative cinema in the large lower foyer of the cinema, known as ‘Scalka’, intended to help the cinema bridge the difficult period until it can reopen fully.

Credit: Univerzitni Kino Scala, via Facebook

Although Scalka is not a traditional auditorium, it will offer DCI standard projection with the varied dramaturgy typical of the cinema, including festivals, shows, and a program catering for seniors, parents with children, young people, and the general public. The first screening in Scalka will take place on 19 September, with the film ‘Kinds of Kindness’, by maverick Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos.

You can now find the schedule for the first two weeks on the cinema website, including a new Student Cinema series entitled CINEMA LIVES! Kino Scala will also join the ‘Tady Vary’ project, again, bringing the festival album of the Karlovy Vary festival to Brno with a preview of up to 10 films.