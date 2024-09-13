Medical Students Are The Most Satisfied In The Czech Republic, According To Survey

Students of medical and non-medical health fields are the most satisfied among university students in the Czech Republic, followed by students of social sciences and IT, according to a poll released by the Institute of Sociology of the Czech Academy of Sciences. 78% of medical students reported being satisfied.

The poll was conducted within the KULTIMED project.

Students of medical fields also consider their studies to be the most difficult (82% of them described their course as “demanding to disproportionately demanding”), but also the most meaningful. They were closely followed by students of pedagogical fields, of whom 70% said their studies were meaningful. Students in agriculture, forestry, social sciences and journalism were the least likely to agree with this statement.

Students from medical health, social work and care, social sciences and journalism, and non-medical health disciplines were the least likely to consider changing or quitting their studies.

However, medical fields also rank first in some negative evaluations of studies, such as experiencing frequent bouts of anxiety, nervousness or stress in connection with studying. Similar feelings are also experienced to the same extent by students in agriculture and forestry or natural sciences.

The survey also found that among medical students, a high proportion have personal experience of gender discrimination or sexism from lecturers, and other types of inappropriate behaviour towards students such as ridicule, humiliation or insults are apparently more prevalent among lecturers. 23% of respondents from medical disciplines reported having experienced such behaviour.

The research findings show a certain paradox. Although students see a high meaningfulness in their studies and do not consider dropping out, they often face a number of difficulties such as anxiety, nervousness or stress, or the aforementioned insults and gender discrimination.

The aim of the poll was to find out how male and female medical students evaluate their studies compared to other university students. The survey took place in February this year, with 2,830 people taking part.

The KULTIMED project aims to improve the learning and working environment in the health and social sciences. Several academic institutions are cooperating on this project, led by the Institute of Sociology of the Academy of Sciences and the medical faculties of Charles University.