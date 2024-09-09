Filharmonie Brno Opens New Season With 200-Year Celebration of Smetana and Bruckner

The new season of Filharmonie Brno will begin this Sunday with a tribute to two legends of classical music who were both born in 1824: Czech maestro Bedrich Smetana and Austrian giant Anton Bruckner.

The concert, beginning at 7 pm at the Janacek Theatre, will mark the start of Filharmonie Brno’s 69th season, and the seventh season under chief conductor Dennis Russell Davies.

Smetana was born in Litomysl on 2 March 1824, and became famous around the world. This concert will feature Hakon Jarl, Symphonic Poem Op. 16, and Richard III., Symphonic Poem Op. 11.

Bruckner was born on 4 September 1824 in Ansfelden, near Linz. As the head of Bruckner’s orchestra in Linz for 15 years before he moved to Brno, Davies has deeply penetrated the music of this native of the Linz suburb. Davies is a renowned conductor of Bruckner’s work, and he makes each performance a powerful experience. In Brno, Davies has already conducted the First, Fourth, Fifth, and Sixth Symphonies. Next up at this concert is Symphony No. 7 in E major WAB 107.

Filharmonie Brno is a major part of the city's culture.