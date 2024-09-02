Brno Plays To Its Strengths at European Microscopy Congress In Copenhagen

Brno is a powerhouse in the world of electron microscopy. One third of all the electron microscopes produced in the world are produced in Brno and the South Moravian region. Representatives from the city’s electron microscopy sector were in Copenhagen last week for the 2024 European Microscopy Congress (EMC), as part of the newly established Brnoregion Microscopy platform, which brings together established companies, promising start-ups, and research institutes.

Held once every four years, the congress is a key event in the field of microscopy and imaging, providing a meeting place for experts from around the world and a platform to present achievements in the field. At this year’s congress, Dr. Vladislav Krzyžánek from Brno was elected as the new chairman of the European Microscopy Society (EMS).

“Participating in EMC 2024 in Copenhagen is a great opportunity for us to show the world that Brno is a real centre of excellence in the field of electron microscopy,” said the Mayor of Brno, Markéta Vaňková. She said the city was proud of its scientists and electron microscopy business, “who contribute to the fact that when the scientific world mentions an electron microscope, many people immediately think of Brno.” She expressed hope that Brno would one day host the congress itself.

A new entity which receives funding from the city of Brno, the Brnoregion Microscopy platform is a group of companies, universities and research institutions in the field of microscopy that cooperate in the research, development and production of microscopes, as well as providing support for individual scientists and new companies. Around 100 students, scientists and business representatives from Brno travelled to Copenhagen and prepared a joint exhibition presenting and promoting the position of Brno in the field of world microscopy.

The joint exhibition was created as part of the International Trade Center project at the Brno Regional Economic Chamber, which gave small companies and start-ups the opportunity to participate and present themselves at a prestigious international congress.

“The participation of Brno companies, universities and scientific institutions acting under the common brand Brnoregion Microscopy proved to be a step in the right direction,” said delegate Martin Příborský. “It significantly contributed to the visibility of the region and the strong collaborative community we have in Brno in the field of electron microscopy.”

Recognition for Czech microscopy

At the congress, Dr. Vladislav Krzyžánek, chairman of the Czechoslovak Microscopic Society, was elected president of the EMS, the first time that a Central European representative has held this function. The EMS is a Europe-wide society of over 6,000 experts working in the field of microscopy.

Also at EMC 2024, the European Microscopy Award was given to Professor Tomáš Čižmár from the Institute of Instrumentation at the Czech Academy of Sciences in Brno. He was awarded for his pioneering development in the field of deep tissue endomicroscopy in vivo, which has a major impact on medical imaging and research in the field of neuroscience.

The European Microscopy Congress 2024 took place from 25 to 30 August in the Danish capital, Copenhagen. In 2028, it will move south to Barcelona, ​​Spain.