Power Substation in Brno-Komín Decorated With New Mural Drawing Attention To Climate Change

A new mural has appeared on a transformer station in Brno-Komín operated by the distribution company EG.D, part of the E.ON group. Entitled “An Unequal Fight”, the mural is dominated by the motif of a white rhino battling with a yellow car, and was created via the Street Art project, part of E.ON’s Ekofestival 2024, taking place tomorrow, 31 August, in Brno’s Nová Zbrojovka.

“The painting was carried out by artists from the Malujeme jinak (‘We Paint Differently’) studio,” said Zuzana Oujezdská, head of the Street Art project at EG.D. “It is meant to symbolise that there are approximately one and a half billion cars in the world, which are significantly involved in climate change. As a result, some species are dying out, represented by the figure of the white rhinoceros, of which there are only two left on Earth.”

Credit: EG.D

EG.D has been turning shabby and unsightly substations into works of art since 2015, when the first such painting appeared in Jihlava. In addition to the most recent in Brno-Komín, EG.D recently contributed at least six paintings as part of the Urban Pictus festival in Brno-Staré Lískovec, and in Kuřim. Currently, street art paintings decorate over 230 EG.D substations throughout the company’s distribution territory, from Šumava to the Beskydy Mountains.