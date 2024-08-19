Second ‘Al-Qamar’ Festival of Arabic Film and Culture To Be Held at Kino Art

The end of August will see Brno’s Kino Art hosting the Al-Qamar festival, an annual celebration of North African and Middle Eastern film, cuisine, and culture.

The name of the festival is taken from the Arabic word Qamar, meaning moon, and will run from 28 August to 1 September, offering “a diverse collection of classic and contemporary films, delicious traditional dishes, evening markets with valuable gifts from all over the region and discussions with special guests from the film industry and beyond.”

The event is the product of collaboration between Film Europe, a film distribution company that seeks to promote award-winning cinema in order to raise awareness about social issues, and the Majlis Student Union.

The full programme of events and title listings can be found on the Kino Art website, including English-friendly screenings with Czech and English subtitles.