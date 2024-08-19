Ramanbaug Yuva Manch will perform at the Vibrant India party. Credit: Brno Dhol Tasha, via Facebook
‘Vibrant India’ Evening Brings The Indian Party Spirit To Brno’s Halasovo Namesti

On 31 August, Brno will get a taste of the famous Indian party spirit, as the Vibrant India party takes over Halasovo namesti. 

Kicking off at 4pm, the party will include a traditional Indian Dhol Tasha drum performance by the Ramanbaug Yuva Manch ensemble from Germany, as well as performances by other Indian artists, accompanied of course by a range of Indian food from the Kozlovna u Malchrů restaurant, as well as snacks, and drinks.

Henna tattoos and other activities will also be available, and the evening will culminate with an open-air Bollywood sunset dance party.

Admission is free, but voluntary contributions to support the event are appreciated.
For more information, see the Facebook event, or follow the organisers on Instagram.

