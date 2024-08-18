Vesna: Empowering Women Through Education – and Community

Education is power. With it comes opportunity, and the chance to better our world. For some Ukrainian women and their families in South Moravia, the Women’s Educational Institute Brno has been a resource for assistance and professional improvement.

The Women’s Educational Institute Brno originally began as a volunteer organization in May 2021. It is also known as Vesna, taking the name of the prestigious Brno-based women’s education association dating back to the 19th century, whose premises on Udolni the group uses as a base for its activities.

The group’s initial focus was to provide material aid to families in need. Clothing, school supplies and other goods were provided to over 300 families. On 7 February 2022, the Women’s Educational Institute Brno was formally founded.

Vesna now focuses on educational, vocational and cultural programs, however it still maintains its dedication to the local community.

“The mission of Vesna is support. Support of women and their families.” Olga Vaganova Golovko said.

Golovko is a project coordinator at Vesna. She has been working for Vesna since the Summer of 2022 and is a refugee from the war in Ukraine.

Vesna’s educational projects include a variety of courses in Ukrainian, as well as Czech language programs. Additionally, career courses are offered, to prepare Ukrainian attendees with temporary protection visas for the Czech labor market.

“It’s specially tailored to this target audience.” Golovko said.

While they do not specifically promise their students employment from these career focused courses, employees at Vesna maintain a network of personal connections who approach Vesna with certain employment opportunities, according to Golovko.

Golovko claimed that Ukrainian speaking lecturers were sufficient during the early stages of the conflict in Ukraine in 2022. Now, Vesna is emphasizing the importance of Czech in its classrooms. This transition is due to the addition of mixed language groups.

Vesna also plans to expand the variety of vocational courses offered. Vesna has previously offered programs in IT, accounting, cosmetology, healthcare and education.

This July, Vesna will offer social work as an option. September will see the addition of administration related programs.

The popularity of these courses varies. According to Golovko, an accounting class garnered 50 women, while a class focused on women in healthcare drew only eight.

Outside of the classroom, Vesna provides spaces for artistry and craftsmanship. Sewing, braiding and embroidery are offered at their textile hub, and seminars on painting and floral arrangements gather regularly.

Additionally, Vesna runs a children’s center as well as several psychological support programs. Emotional support groups and individual consultations with psychologists cover important concepts such as stress, confidence and personal growth.

“We provide them the support and education because it is the first priority.” Golovko said.

There are currently three Ukrainian psychologists on the Vesna staff.

For Ukrainians interested in the services Vesna offers, Facebook is the primary channel for announcements. Golovko stated there is a group for Ukrainians in South Moravia that has 30,000 members.

“We are in constant communication with communities, and we know what they need.” Golovko said.