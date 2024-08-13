Most Czechs Support Restrictions On Alcohol Advertising

According to a survey by the NMS Market Research company, 60% of Czechs agree with restrictions on alcohol advertising on TV and radio, and a similar share support warnings on packaging similar to those on cigarette packs.

The survey also found that just under a third of the population support a rise in excise tax on beer and wine, with 60% rejecting it in principle.

One in eight adults in the Czech Republic drink alcohol excessively at least once a week, according to last year’s annual report on addiction. As many as 1.3 million people over 15 drink in a risky and harmful way.

There is higher support (87%) for warnings on energy drinks, which the firm surveyed in May. “It is interesting, perhaps somewhat alarming, to compare the support for health warnings on alcohol and energy drink packaging,” said Lucie Rezna of NMS.

The measure has more support among those who drink alcohol less often or not at all. However, even 51% of regular drinkers support it, according to NMS.

The online survey was conducted on 1,020 people over the age of 15 at the end of July.

The proposal for restrictions on advertising, presented by the junior government Pirate Party in July, envisages regulating alcohol advertising on television and radio between 6 am and 8 pm.

According to the survey, these restrictions find more support among parents of children under 18, elderly people and those with higher education.

The survey also asked whether people agree with a rise in excise tax on beer and wine. There is currently no tax at all on non-sparkling wine. Tax rises are supported by 29% of respondents, while 33% strongly disagree. Among university graduates, 40% agree, while 21% of those with only primary education agree with the tax rise.

“The idea of raising the excise tax does not enjoy strong support among Czechs at the moment, probably partly in view of the economic situation. Czechs want alcohol to remain affordable for them,” said Tereza Friedrichova, a political analyst at NMS. She added that more people backed measures that target excessive drinking and efforts to protect minors.

The Czech Republic is among the countries with the highest alcohol consumption per capita. In 2022, on average, each resident drank 169.5 litres of alcoholic beverages.

Alcohol is responsible for 6% of deaths in the Czech Republic, claiming the lives of around 7,000 people a year, says the report. Some 14,000 people end up in hospital with alcohol-related illnesses yearly. The annual impact and losses caused by alcohol consumption in the country amount to almost CZK 60 billion.