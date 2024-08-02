Summer Cinemas: Where To Watch Films Outside In Brno In August

There’s something about watching a movie outside in the summer. Whether it’s the romantic notion of being under the stars, or the fact that the usual cinema etiquette doesn’t really apply, or even simply being able to enjoy those extra few hours of warm weather, it’s something we can all agree is a little bit different and exciting!

Every summer in Brno, we are increasingly spoiled for choice with the number of outdoor cinemas and the movies being played. From English-language classics like ‘Last Tango in Paris’ to the latest blockbusters like ‘Deadpool vs Wolverine’, or even Czech films such as ‘Prázdniny s Broučkem’, there really is something for everyone!

This year there are 10 outdoor cinemas, located all over the city. Listed below are those which might be the most interesting for Brno expats:

Hvězdárna a planetárium Brno

Kraví hora 2

616 00 Brno

https://www.festivalplanetbrno.cz/program-festivalu/

Showing Sci-fi blockbusters such as ‘Avatar’, ‘I,Robot’, and ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 2’. Enjoy the surroundings of the beautiful park at Kraví hora, catch some amazing views of the city as the sun sets, and pay a visit to the Planetarium.

Vlněna

Vlněna 1

602 00 Brno

https://www.letnaky.cz/vlnena-brno/en

With movies playing every Wednesday night, this is perfect for those who work in the surrounding buildings. Finish work, grab some dinner, then go see movies such as ‘La Passion de Dodin Bouffant’ and ‘The Theory of Everything’.

Řečkovice

Palackého náměstí

621 00 Brno

https://www.letnaky.cz/reckovice/en

This is the first year that there is a summer cinema in Řečkovice, and it’s only going to be playing two movies: ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ on 18 August, and ‘Alibi.com 2’ on 23 August, so make sure you head over there to encourage them to bring the cinema back in the future!

Špilberk

Špilberk 1

662 24 Brno

https://www.letnikinospilberk.cz/

With a wide offering of children’s movies such as ‘Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie’, ‘Kung Fu Panda 4’ and ‘Trolls Band Together’, the Špilberk summer cinema offers the perfect family evening. Just bring along some popcorn and soda for your little ones to be spellbound.

Tuřany

Tuřanské nám. 1

620 00 Brno

https://www.turany.cz/letni-kino-2024/

Offering a range of modern Czech comedies, this is the perfect place to go and challenge your Czech skills while watching some pretty decent movies! You can catch ‘Jedeme Na Teambuilding’ or ‘Život Pro Samouky’ for some summer laughs.

Scalní letňák

Rooseveltova 31

602 00 Brno

https://www.kinoscala.cz/en?sort=sort-by-data

Hidden around the side of the Janacek Theatre, you’ll find the summer cinema offerings from Kino Scala, showing all the 2024 summer releases including ‘Inside Out 2’, ‘Deadpool vs Wolverine’ and ‘Borderlands’.

Brno-střed

Dominikánská 2

602 00 Brno

https://kinobude.cz/

For a more international affair, head to the city cinema right in the centre of town. Here you can see Danish film ‘Mænd og Høns’, the Dutch / Belgian movie ‘Débâcle’, the French ‘Les Trois Mousquetaires : Milady’ or even the Finnish comedy drama ‘Neljä Pientä Aikuista’! There are also a few classic Czech movies scattered throughout the month. Note that movies will be screened in their original versions with Czech subtitles only.

Místodržitelství

Moravské náměstí 1a

602 00 Brno

https://www.kinoscala.cz/en?sort=sort-by-data

Another cinema run by Kino Scala, here you’ll find a mix of classic English-language movies like ‘Superman’ (1978) and the western ‘One-Eyed Jacks’ as well as modern day Czech movies including ‘Zápisník Alkoholičky’ and ‘Vlny’.