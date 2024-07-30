Brno Zoo Breeds Two Reptile Species For The First Time

Reptile experts at Brno Zoo have recently successfully bred two reptile species for the first time. In spring, two baby emerald tree skinks (Lamprolepis smaragdina) were born, followed at the end of June by a litter of seven common vipers (Vipera berus).

The emerald tree skink can range in colour from brown to deep green; the species name “smaragdina” refers to the bright green colour. “The babies have already overcome the most difficult period after birth, they are taking food and growing,” said Petr Šrámek, curator of reptile, fish and invertebrate breeding.

Emerald skinks inhabit tropical forests, from the Philippines and Indonesia eastward to the Pacific Islands. They spend their lives on trees and lay their eggs under the bark. Males differ only slightly from females, with an enlarged scale on the soles of the hind legs and a thicker base of the tail. In nature, they live approximately four years, but can live up to 10 years in captivity.

Also for the first time at Brno Zoo, a litter of seven common vipers were born at the end of June. “Currently they measure approximately 15 cm, and are in the background for now. After birth, they don’t eat well and some need help with feeding,” said Šrámek.

Common vipers. Credit: Petr Sramek

Female vipers breed only once every two years. In adverse conditions, such as in the mountains, it can be only once in several years. Vipers are viviparous snakes, which means they do not lay eggs. The young develop in the mother’s body, are nourished by the placenta and are born alive. They are poisonous from birth. Baby vipers feed mainly on lizards, but are also partial to eating frogs.

The common viper is an important part of the food chain, as they are an important predator that controls the number of small rodents, especially voles. They are considered a critically endangered species, mainly due to changes in the landscape, which are reducing suitable habitats. They are found especially in higher forested areas. “This viper never attacks humans, and usually crawls away before we notice them. A bite can occur, for example, when a person unknowingly steps on one,” noted Šrámek.