Brasil Fest Returns To Brno For Its 5th Edition In August

From 1-4 August, Brno city centre will once again be taken over by the rhythms and atmosphere of Brazil for several days, as Brasil Fest returns to the city for its 5th edition.

This year, the now-traditional celebration of Brazilian culture will include a double concert from two stars of Brazilian music. On 2 August, two-time Latin Grammy winner, guitarist and singer João Bosco will perform at the Sono Center, alongside pop singer Marina Sena, best known for her international superhit ‘Por Supuesto’, which is approaching the 130 million mark on streaming services.

Capoeira. Credit: Milan Votypka

The rest of the four-day programme will feature a range of events and performances showcasing Brazilian music, dance, and gastronomy. The festival parade will take place at 4pm on Saturday, 3 August, with a full day of free entertainment in several squares of the city centre, rounded off by an afterparty at Club Prvni Patro.

For more information about the festival, see the festival website or the Facebook event page.