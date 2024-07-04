City Centre Walking Tour Brings Brno’s 1920s Café Culture To Life 

On 27 July, an English-language walking tour of the centre of Brno, organised by TIC BRNO, will shed light on the city’s thriving café culture of the 1920s and 1930s, in the days of the first Czechoslovak Republic.

Led by David Pokorný, participants will learn about the role of the café in contemporary society, how they were established, and why they didn’t survive the communist regime (with one exception).

The meeting point is the large BRNO sign in the Old Town Hall Courtyard, at 2.30pm on 27 July. It will last approximately 90 minutes, following a route via namesti Svobody, Avion Hotel, Moravske namesti, Koliště Park, Malinovskeho namesti, and Josefská.

The tour is fully accessible, and welcomes parents with push-chairs as well as well-behaved dogs. A standard ticket is CZK 150, with half-price tickets available for students and seniors, as well as CZK 375 family tickets for two adults and two children.

Physical tickets can be purchased at the TO JE BRNO information centre.