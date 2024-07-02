Latest Edition of KAM v Brně/WHERE in Brno Out Now!

Summer is here and we know where to find all the fun in the city! Go see open-air festivals, exhibitions in local galleries and outdoor theatre and cinema. The latest edition of the cultural magazine KAM v Brně (WHERE in Brno) has plenty of tips on what to do in July and August, as well as a dedicated English section at the back.

The July edition of WHERE also contains an interview with Erik Nálepka, founder of the Švihé synku delivery company which uses only cargo bicycles – we cycled around the city and talked about Erik’s favourite places and much more. There is also a feature photo report about where to take a ride on your bicycle. If you are learning Czech, reading these articles can be great practice.

Where to find WHERE? At all the regular places like cultural institutions and restaurants, but we recommend subscribing. Do you want to support the creators of the magazine? You can have KAM v Brne/WHERE in Brno delivered straight to your mailbox every month. Get a subscription at shop.pocketmedia.cz.