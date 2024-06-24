Review: Kamenka Open Festival 2024

This weekend saw the Kamenka Open Festival 2024, celebrating its 15th anniversary this year. In the meadow above the Kamenka Colony, with a beautiful view across the whole city, bands such as Tři Tety, Choro Moro, Grupo Latinsky, Noví Kumpáni, Reverend Killjoy and Dan Vertígo, as well as DJs Amma and Mik-Mik, entertained the public from noon until late in the night on Saturday.

Brno Daily had the opportunity to visit the event on Saturday, checking the experience out first hand. Cold draught beer for bar-like prices, craft beer, the classic Czech hot-dogs and more elaborate meals were served in smartly laid-out tents that allowed the flow of people to move smoothly around the whole site.

Credit: FG / BD

A single stage at the bottom of the area served as a congregation point for an inclusive and hyped crowd, which might have reached 500 people at the peak of the event. However, live music was not the only attraction; a tea tent and a large garden to have a picnic and a sit-down also contributed to the fun and relaxed atmosphere. From whole families and couples to single dog owners and spectators of every age, Kamenka 2024’s audience was a wide mix of the most diverse and animated music fans.

Credit: FG / BD

“I can’t express how incredible it felt to perform at Kamenka Open during its 15th anniversary celebration,” said Lucky, lead singer of Where Are We Now. “Our hometown of Brno provided the perfect environment for this chill and edgy festival. The diverse crowd created a safe space where all colours and races came together to enjoy music. Being on stage with the responsive audience was nothing short of magical. Huge thanks to the organisers, and we’re eagerly looking forward to gracing the Kamenka stage again in the future!”

Despite the lack of light during the night hours of the concert, and some short delays in the line up, the overall event experience was delivered effectively and organically, creating a fun evening that proudly reflects the ever-growing cultural scene in our city.

Credit: FG / BD

Eduardo Quiroz, drummer with Grupo Latinsky, told Brno Daily of his band’s gratitude for the opportunity to play at the festival. “We had a great time sharing our music with everyone who attended,” he said. “We want to thank the entire festival staff team for their professionalism and for providing us with all the facilities to be able to show our talent on that special stage. We also want to thank all the fans who supported us and made us feel home. We hope to repeat this wonderful experience next year.”

Admission to the event was voluntary, as the majority of the expenses, including the sound equipment, were sponsored by Boels.