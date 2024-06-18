“Park Under The Stars” On Kravi Hora Brings New Life To A Neglected Area

The area above the Matyáš Lerch Gymnasium on Kravi Hora has undergone a fundamental transformation over the last few months, and is now home to a new park with a children’s playground, replacing a number of overgrown and abandoned allotments.

The new area, conceived as a public garden, has been named “the park under the stars”, and is one of many revitalisation projects on Kravi hora in recent years.

The location has been difficult to access until recently, as it was full of overgrown trees after the demolition of the remains of gardener’s cottages. The reconstruction added paved paths for pedestrians, furniture, and new trees, shrubs and perennials.

Credit: Brno-střed

“During the reconstruction, new greenery was planted, and in addition, the existing ones from the former gardens were preserved, including trees and valuable plants in the peripheral part of the park,” said Ludmila Oulehlová, first Deputy Mayor of the Brno-střed district.

“The construction work also included the building of residential terraces for relaxation, and a children’s playground, which had been missing for a long time in a location popular with visitors. I therefore believe that the new park will serve all generations,” added Oulehlová.

Workers started building the new park last summer, and continued with the work in the northern part of Kraví hora throughout the autumn, when they completed the construction. After fixing the plants, the public space, which offers an impressive view of the Hády quarry, has now been made accessible to the public.

“The new park is the next step towards turning the whole of Kraví hora into a public park and a green oasis for residents to relax,” said Vojtěch Mencl, mayor of Brno-střed. “We are thus following on from the Kadetka park, which we created in 2021 at the foot of Kraví hora, in the place of the former crumbling military canteen.”

Credit: Brno-střed

The idea of building a new park in this location was proposed by Jiří Kohoutek three years ago as part of the city’s participatory budgeting scheme, Dame na Vas, but narrowly missed out on selection.

“At that time, the project was only seven votes short,” said Filip Chvátal, second Deputy Mayor of Brno and representative of the Brno-střed district. “However, we decided to have the project documentation prepared for the restoration of the park. When the documentation was ready, we handed it over to the Brno-střed city district. The implementation was successful thanks to financing from the city budget through the “New Parks for Brno” subsidy program.”

The project documentation was prepared by engineer Eva Wagner. The construction contractor was FIRESTA-Fišer Reconstruction and Buildings a. s., and the total cost of the renovation work was just under CZK 5 million.