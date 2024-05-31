Eight of the Line-Up Highlights From Rosnička 2024

The Rosnička festival returns for the 14th year this year, from 28-30 June. Located in Svitavy, in the Pardubice region, the festival melds various genres and modern beats with the picturesque natural backdrop of a lake and forest camp.

We have already highlighted this year’s collaboration between Rosnicka festival and the Kompakt Records label from Cologne. The rest of the line-up of bands and DJs is spread over two stages, the Main stage and the Ausfart stage, dedicated to more intimate clubbing. Here are 8 other highlights from the weekend.

Credit: Rosnička festival

CORA NOVOA

Main stage

The Galician artist, present on the techno scene since 2008, is a record label owner, producer, fashion designer, video director, and DJ. Her dark techno and heavy beats, one of the peaks of this year’s festival, will make the ground shake and not only the trees (not only) dance…

MUTANTI HLEDAJ VÝCHODISKO

Main stage

We all know music can’t be defined only by genre. This Czech project is a perfect definition of musical diversity, travelling through electro, funk, and hip-hop, with experimental production, a sharp sense of exploration, and possibly an out-of-body experience to enjoy during live shows…

GHOST OF YOU

Main stage

It has been six years since Ghost of You released their first album, ‘Black Yoga’, on Brno’s Indies Scope label. The Brno-based band presents a vibrant and eclectic cocktail of psychedelic rock influenced by fusion, melodic pop and jazz, delivered as a surely noisy live performance.

https://ghostofyou.bandcamp.com/album/black-yoga

X.MORPH

Ausfahrt Club

12 years after his last appearance at Rosnicka, local legend DJ X.morph will be back to illustrate the evolution of his sound, bringing the purest drum’n’bass sounds to the lake..

MOIMIR PAPALESCU & THE NIHILISTS

Main stage

This band has become legendary in the Czech Republic, despite not chasing fame, and this is a great chance to see them at a summer festival. Their fusion of indie rock, soul, dance hits and underground spirit spreads across generations. Get ready for some enthusiastic audience reactions!

LISHKEE

Main stage

Music for the mind, the heart, and the natural surroundings. This Czech DIY duo play downtempo pop, calm and harmonic trip hop, a smooth arc of peace, to regenerate slowly and gather new energy for the next acts…

ASYNC FIGURE

Ausfahrt Club

A solid British production duo, a current phenomenon in the electro and club scene, dispatching modern UK bass production infused with industrial noise and explosive techno beats. No need to stay curious, go and enjoy their sounds, hypnotising the dancefloor but not only…

https://asyncfigure.bandcamp.com/album/figure-i-2

AWOO

Main stage

Is it electro? Is it rap? Is it tunecore or hyperpop? Well, it is a mix of all of the above as well as new musical substances from an emergent Czech producer, whose name you won’t forget, in view of the numerous collaborations he already has under his belt.

You can find the full program and more information about the festival here.

Brno Daily is a media partner of Rosnička Festival.