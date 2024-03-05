Additional Tickets Added For Opening Weekend of Žlutý Kopec Reservoirs After High Demand 

The first opening weekend of the reservoirs under Žlutý kopec, which will take place on 22-24 March, has already sold out. However, the organisers at TIC BRNO have announced additional tickets in response to the high demand, to go on sale this Friday, 8 March.

Photo: TIC Brno

“More than 5,000 tickets disappeared within 7 days of going on sale,” said Jana Janulíková, director of TIC BRNO. “The huge interest convinced us to add more night dates and extend the opening hours on Friday and Saturday until midnight. These tickets will go on sale on Friday, 8 March.”

For the first weekend, the organisers have prepared an audiovisual spectacle in the reservoirs in cooperation with the Prototyp festival and the Svitava association – transmedia art lab.

Tickets are also already on sale for regular tours, which will start from 27 March, running every Wednesday to Sunday from 10 am to 6 pm. Visitors can choose between guided tours (4 times per day) or individual unguided tours with an audio guide. Tickets are released for sale 30 days in advance at www.vodojemybrno.cz.