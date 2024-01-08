Tons of Waste Being Cleared From Brno Dam

Following the Christmas flooding, a substantial cleanup effort is underway at the Brno Reservoir, where Povodí Morava workers are carefully removing a significant amount of debris. The debris, consisting primarily of logs, branches, garbage, and PET bottles, accumulated during the heightened water levels experienced over the holiday season. At its peak, the inflow into the reservoir reached approximately 90 m³/s, but current conditions have reduced the flow to around 55 m³/s.

The cleaning process involves the extraction of the floating waste from the reservoir water. Subsequently, the collected material undergoes a drying and sorting process, categorising it into plastics, wood, and other materials. Once the waste is thoroughly dried and sorted, it can be environmentally disposed of in an ecologically responsible manner.