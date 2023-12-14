Out of the nine zoos that keep this species in Europe, Prague is one of two where a cub was born this year. Credit: Zoo Praha.

A baby Palawan porcupine has been born at Prague Zoo. Visitors can observe the two-week-old addition and both of its parents in the zoo’s “Indonesian Jungle” Pavilion. The young is valuable for breeding, as this species endemic to the Philippine island of Palawan is the only non-American porcupine species listed on the Red List of Threatened Species. Hunting and deforestation are the reason for its declining numbers.

Read the full article on The Bohemian website.