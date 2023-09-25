The team behind the exhibition has spent 10 years creating the models. Credit: JS/BD.

Brno, Sep 25 (BD) – ‘Mega Beetles: The Fascinating World of Insects’ is a unique exhibition featuring 20 models of insects, extremely enlarged and in exquisite detail. It will open in Pavilion H of the Brno Exhibition Centre on 5 October, and run until 31 January 2024.

The team behind the exhibition has spent 10 years creating the models, which reach up to 5 metres in size and weigh as much as one tonne. One of them is already on display in the newly-renovated park in Moravske Namesti.

After a pilot run in the Winter Riding Hall of Valtice Castle, the MEGABROUCI exhibition will be presented to the general public in a world premiere in Brno, expanded and enhanced with complementing accompanying sections related to the South Moravian region, such as a new audio box which will showcase the sounds made by these usually tiny animals.

In cooperation with AOPK, large-format photographs will be exhibited of 20 invertebrates that live in nearby Pálava, along with several other photographs of animal species (mainly invertebrates) from the recently declared Soutok protected natural area.

Showcases with real exhibits of these species will be loaned from the collections of the Moravian Regional Museum. There will also be accompanying elements for younger visitors, prepared together with the Rezekvítek non-profit organisation and Brno Zoo.

The exhibition is supported by the Mayor of Brno, Markéta Vaňková.