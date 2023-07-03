The second annual edition of the Moto Gala Night will take place on 11 November 2023 at the Columna Restaurant in Prague. Photo credit: Moto Gala Ball.

Brno, July 3 (BD) – Moto Gala Night is the largest social event in the Czech Republic focused on motorsport. It is a thematic evening, accompanied by a cultural program and an award ceremony for sport’s top athletes. The second annual edition of the event will take place on 11 November 2023 at the Columna Restaurant in Prague.

The program of this year’s event will be expanded, with products and displays from big-name corporate partners including Monster Energy, FMX Gladiators Games, BO MOTOR OIL, Bonmoto, MG24cyklo, DrWitt, LS2 Helmets, Zmešky Jerky, VIF sports glasses, Mefo, GenX, Roda Caravan, Rudnická rokle, and MX Kids Academy. Other main partners include Golemtech, TyrkStage, NH Transport and Florea.

Tickets for this year’s event will be sold via Ticketportal, in three waves. The first wave of sales began on 26 June, open exclusively to motocross teams and riders who start in the Czech International Championship (MMČR), including team managers, riders and their immediate family, mechanics, and other team staff. The second wave, available to those who attended the event last year, will go on sale on 10 July. The final wave, open to the general public, will go on sale on 24 July.

Josef Gažúr, the founder of the event, said the wave system was designed to ensure that motocross riders and their families would be able to attend, given the limited capacity. ”For many reasons, we are not able to hold the event in larger spaces this year, and we appreciate the interest people show in Moto Gala Night, so we are at least considering the option of broadcasting the event online. For the third year, we have already selected a space with a capacity of 750 people, which is almost 400 extra places,” he explained.

Following the success of last year’s event, this year will see the participation of other motorsports and organisations, including freestyle motocross and motosurf. “I attended the first year of the Moto Gala Night as a guest and was very pleasantly surprised by the event,” said Martin Jančálek, chief manager of the MotoSurf World Championship. “The organisers and I then thought that Moto Gala actually means a broader term, not limited to the world of two wheels. As a representative of MotoSurf – a discipline that originated in the Czech Republic – I was excited by the idea of ​​connecting the motorcycle world and the participation of competitors from our sports industry.”

For more information on the Moto Gala Night, visit the event website or follow on Instagram @motogalanight.