Kasárna Karlín's Letní Kino (summer cinema) programme begins this June with a series of outdoor screenings.

Prague, 7 June (BD) – Throughout summer, cinema-goers can lounge in deck chairs while enjoying a genre-spanning programme of films in the Kasárna Karlín courtyard.

The Letní Kino offers the chance to watch Czech films with English subtitles, such as Jiří Men­zel‘s 1986 ‘Slavnosti Sněženek’ (The Snowdrop Festival), which portrays a dispute between two hunters in the quaint village of Kersko. The film, an adaptation from a short story by beloved Czech author Bohumil Hrabal, is showing on 22 June.

Other features include the mesmerising debut of British director Char­lotte Wells, ‘Aftersun’, showing on 29 June. Aftersun follows a young father and his 11 year old daughter through their summer holiday in a Turkish resort. The film delicately portrays the relationship between father and daughter, with a pinpoint accurate depiction of the tackiness, joy and nostalgia of British resort holidays. It’s a slow burner that leaves a blazing impression. Aftersun will be sure to stay with you long after the summer is over.

From the high brow to the low, ‘Cocaine Bear’. About, you guessed it, a bear on cocaine, terrorising an American national park. It’s so bad that it’s almost good. Don’t expect too much in the way of plot, but if you’re looking for some easy laughs and can stomach over the top gore, it’s worth a watch. Cocaine Bear will grace Kasárna Karlín’s big screen on 8 June.

From soon-to-be-classics to well established favourites, ‘The Big Lebowski’ is showing on 15 June. The cult classic follows “The Dude” through a psychedelic labyrinth involving a soiled rug, a kidnapping gone wrong and German nihilists, with an iconic soundtrack throughout.

Also on show is romantic comedy ‘Yesterday’, where struggling musician and Beatles obsessive Jack wakes up in an alternate timeline where his favourite band never existed. Yesterday will show on 24 June.

Tickets for all movies cost 100 Kč and are available to buy at GoOut. And don’t let the threat of rain put you off: screenings will move indoors in case of bad weather.

That’s not all Kasárna Karlín has in store this month. For the full line up of events, including talks, live music and performances, head to the Kasárna Karlín website.